For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Apple is preparing a busy first half of the year for its Mac lineup, with multiple new machines and displays expected to launch, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple plans to release updated MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio and Studio Display models within the first six months of the year. The initial focus is expected to be on performance upgrades rather than radical design changes.
The upcoming MacBook Pro models are said to feature Apple’s next generation M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These machines could arrive as early as this week, potentially tied to the launch of Apple’s new Creator Studio bundle of professional apps on Wednesday, 28 January.
Beyond the near-term updates, Apple is reportedly working on a more dramatic overhaul of the MacBook Pro that could arrive towards the end of 2026, although a slip into 2027 has not been completely ruled out.
This future redesign is rumoured to introduce an OLED touch screen for the first time on a MacBook Pro, alongside a thinner chassis. Other reported features include a Dynamic Island-style interface element, next-generation M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, and built-in cellular connectivity.
If the timeline holds, it would mean the MacBook Pro line receives two updates in the same year. Apple has done this before, most notably in 2023, when M2 Pro and M2 Max models launched in January, followed by M3 Pro and M3 Max versions later in October.
The MacBook Air is also expected to receive an internal refresh, with Gurman suggesting it will move to the standard M5 chip. As with recent updates, the focus is likely to be on improved performance and efficiency rather than a new design.
Meanwhile, the Mac Studio is tipped to gain higher-end silicon, with M5 Max and a new M5 Ultra chip reportedly in development. These updates would continue Apple’s push to strengthen its desktop offerings for professional users.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.