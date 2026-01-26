Apple plans M5-powered Mac updates ahead of OLED MacBook Pro redesign: Report

Apple is preparing a busy first half of the year for its Mac lineup, with multiple new machines and displays expected to launch, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple plans to release updated MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio and Studio Display models within the first six months of the year. The initial focus is expected to be on performance upgrades rather than radical design changes.
The upcoming MacBook Pro models are said to feature Apple’s next generation M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These machines could arrive as early as this week, potentially tied to the launch of Apple’s new Creator Studio bundle of professional apps on Wednesday, 28 January.
Beyond the near-term updates, Apple is reportedly working on a more dramatic overhaul of the MacBook Pro that could arrive towards the end of 2026, although a slip into 2027 has not been completely ruled out.
This future redesign is rumoured to introduce an OLED touch screen for the first time on a MacBook Pro, alongside a thinner chassis. Other reported features include a Dynamic Island-style interface element, next-generation M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, and built-in cellular connectivity.
If the timeline holds, it would mean the MacBook Pro line receives two updates in the same year. Apple has done this before, most notably in 2023, when M2 Pro and M2 Max models launched in January, followed by M3 Pro and M3 Max versions later in October.
The MacBook Air is also expected to receive an internal refresh, with Gurman suggesting it will move to the standard M5 chip. As with recent updates, the focus is likely to be on improved performance and efficiency rather than a new design.
Meanwhile, the Mac Studio is tipped to gain higher-end silicon, with M5 Max and a new M5 Ultra chip reportedly in development. These updates would continue Apple’s push to strengthen its desktop offerings for professional users.