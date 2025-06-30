Apple plans M5 Vision Pro mass production this year, Ray-Ban style glasses coming in 2027: Report

Apple is focusing heavily on head-mounted devices, seeing them as the next major trend in consumer electronics, with at least seven new projects in development from the Cupertino-based tech giant, according to a report by KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

Apple currently has at least seven projects in development, comprising three Vision series products and four smart glasses variants. Five of these products have confirmed development timelines, while two remain TBD.

Kuo states that the next generation of the Vision Pro will feature Apple's latest M5 silicon and is slated to start mass production in Q3 2025. The analyst also notes that the Vision Pro could continue to remain a niche product for Apple, aimed at maintaining market presence and developing the ecosystem. The headset is projected to ship around 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 units in 2025.

Apart from the upgrade to the M5 chipset, Kuo predicts that all other specifications of the Vision Pro are likely to remain unchanged. While he does not provide a detailed timeline for the launch of the Vision Pro M5, given that he states there are no head-mounted device launches planned for 2026, it is likely that the new Vision Pro may debut later this year.

Kuo notes that Apple's competitive advantage in the Vision Pro series and smart glasses lies in its robust hardware development capabilities and ecosystem integration. However, the challenge for the tech giant will be developing an AI-powered operating system and software.

Apple to release multiple products in 2027 Kuo states that Apple will launch multiple head-mounted devices in 2027. Five of the devices under development are reported to have confirmed timelines, while the other two remain to be decided.

Apple is looking to catch on to the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses trend, which is likely to be the first to achieve significant volume, with shipments expected between 3-5 million units or more in 2027. Moreover, Kuo states that Apple's entry into this market is expected to push total shipments for the category beyond 10 million units in 2027.