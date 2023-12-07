Apple reportedly plans to launch new iPads and MacBook Air. Check expected specs and pricing
Tech giant Apple is planning to launch new iPads and MacBooks in a bid to shore up declining revenue in the segment. iPads and Macs currently account for around 15% of Apple's revenue.
Apple is preparing to launch several new models and upgrades for its Mac and iPads in a bid to reverse declining sales in this segment. Mac and iPad together account for almost 15% of Apple's revenue, but the decline in consumer spending on technology and the lack of new models from Apple has hit the sector hard.