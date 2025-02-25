Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its latest MacBook Air models, which are expected to arrive with the company’s next-generation M4 chip. The forthcoming laptops will succeed the MacBook Air M3, introduced in March 2024, and are likely to be available in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants. Additionally, the new models are expected to incorporate Apple Intelligence features, enhancing their performance and user experience.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to unveil the MacBook Air M4 in March. The company is said to be finalising preparations for the launch, which will see both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models refreshed with the M4 chipset. Codenamed J713 and J715, the devices were first leaked by Gurman last October.

While significant details about the upcoming laptops remain scarce, the most notable improvement will be the inclusion of the M4 processor, promising enhanced speed and efficiency. There is also speculation that Apple might equip the MacBook Air M4 with a Thunderbolt 4 port, offering an upgrade over the Thunderbolt 3 connection featured on the M3 model.

The laptops are expected to retain Apple’s signature Liquid Retina display, although a variant with a nano-texture finish could be introduced for a more refined viewing experience, akin to the MacBook Pro (M4, 2024). However, Apple has yet to confirm such changes.

If the reported launch timeline is accurate, only two additional Mac computers will remain to be refreshed with the M4 chip. Apple is believed to be working on a new Mac Studio, codenamed J575, which may debut between March and June.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over whether Apple will upgrade the Mac Pro with the M4 Pro or M4 Max chips. Further announcements regarding these high-end devices may follow the MacBook Air M4 launch.