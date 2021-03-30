Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Apple releases new update, to fix security vulnerability for its gadgets

Apple releases new update, to fix security vulnerability for its gadgets

Apple didn't say if the attack was focused against a little subset of clients or in the event that it was a wider attack
1 min read . 06:59 AM IST Staff Writer

Apple said in a statement that the vulnerability, found by security specialists at Google's Project Zero, may have been 'actively exploited' by programmers

American multinational technology Apple Inc has released an update for its iPhones, iPads and iWatches to fix security vulnerability under dynamic attack by hackers.

American multinational technology Apple Inc has released an update for its iPhones, iPads and iWatches to fix security vulnerability under dynamic attack by hackers.

According to The Verge, the security update lands as iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2, which likewise covers a fix to more established gadgets as iOS 12.5.2. watchOS also updates to 7.3.3.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to The Verge, the security update lands as iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2, which likewise covers a fix to more established gadgets as iOS 12.5.2. watchOS also updates to 7.3.3.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Apple said in a statement that the vulnerability, found by security specialists at Google's Project Zero, may have been " actively exploited " by programmers. The bug is found in WebKit, the program motor that controls the Safari program across all Apple gadgets.

The Verge reported that it is still not realized who is effectively misusing the vulnerabilities, or who may have fallen, victim.

Apple didn't say if the attack was focused against a little subset of clients or in the event that it was a wider attack. It's the third time, according to The Verge that the company has pushed out a security update this year to fix imperfections under dynamic attacks.

Earlier this month the company released patches for similar vulnerabilities in WebKit.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.