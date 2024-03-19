Shortly after revamping its MacBook line-up, Apple will reportedly unveil new iterations of its iPad Air and iPad Pro series on March 26. The reports suggest that similar to the launch of the MacBook series, Apple may skip a launch event for the iPad launches and unveil the new offerings via a press release.

According to a report by display industry analyst Ross Young, the new Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models could be launched in late March or early April, and the Cupertino-based tech giant could also start shipping the devices to customers in April.

Meanwhile, a report from Chinese website IT Home claims that Apple could launch the new iPad range on March 26. However, the publication cites several Amazon listings for third-party cases on Amazon as the reason for the launch date.

The new reports are in line with Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman's earlier prediction that Apple could launch the revamped iPad range by the end of March. However, in the latest edition of his 'Power On' newsletter, Gurnman said that the release of the new iPads could be delayed because the iPadOS 17.4 software designed for the new iPads is not yet complete.

Apple iPad Pro expected specifications:

Apple is expected to release two new iPad Pro models that could feature the company's latest M3 chipset and feature an OLED display. Moreover, the new iPad Pro variants could feature a revamped camera bump, MagSafe wireless charging, a landscape-oriented front camera and a slimmer body. Along with the iPad Pro lineup, Apple is also expected to give a much-needed upgrade to its accessories like Magic Keyboards and Apple pencils.

Moreover, Apple is also reportedly working on launching the first ever 12.9 inch display iPad Air. The new iPad Air 12.9 inch is likely to have a similar design to the current generation to the iPad Air with a slim body and all-screen design. The latest tablet from Apple could feature a Touch ID button on top and speakers grilles on the bottom similar to the previous generation.

Additionally, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to a revamped MacBook Air lineup, available in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. These models are expected to be powered by Apple M2 processor compared to the latest generation M3 chipset that could are likely to be present in the higher-end iPad Pro lineup.

