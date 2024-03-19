Apple reported to launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro models on March 26. Everything we know so far
New reports suggest Apple could release updated iPad Air and iPad Pro models by March 26. The devices may include features like M3 chipset, OLED display, and improved camera bump, along with potential upgrades to accessories.
Shortly after revamping its MacBook line-up, Apple will reportedly unveil new iterations of its iPad Air and iPad Pro series on March 26. The reports suggest that similar to the launch of the MacBook series, Apple may skip a launch event for the iPad launches and unveil the new offerings via a press release.