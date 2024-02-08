Apple reportedly working on Galaxy Z Flip-like foldable iPhones. Here's what we know so far
Apple is reportedly building prototypes for two clamshell-like foldable iPhones, similar to the design of the Galaxy Z Flip. Apple is also working on a folding iPad with an 8-inch screen, aiming to develop a hinge that reduces the crease in the center of the screen.
Following the launch of the Vision Pro, Apple could be gearing up for another major change in its product range with the launch of new foldable devices. While brands such as Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus and Google have dabbled in foldable devices, Apple has so far stayed away from releasing a foldable iPhone, but that could change in the near future.