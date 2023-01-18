Apple resurrects the full-size HomePod

The Cupertino, Calif., company began selling the voice-activated speaker in 2018, following in the footsteps of Amazon.com Inc.’s Echo and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Home. The HomePod was originally priced at $349, compared with $100 for Echo and $129 for Google Home. But the higher price for the HomePod turned off some consumers. The company cut the price by $50 after it initially sold poorly.