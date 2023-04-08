Apple rolls out iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 with critical bug fixes. Details

Apple rolls out iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 with critical bug fixes. Details1 min read . 05:40 PM IST
- Apple iPhone 8 and later models are compatible with iOS 16.4.1 update.
Cupertino-based Apple has released iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 for compatible iPhone and iPads. The updates come with a fix for a couple of actively exploited vulnerabilities along with issues affecting Siri and others.
A IOSurfaceAccelerator vulnerability existed in iPhones that allowed an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Similarly, the WebKit vulnerability could result in crafted web content that may lead to arbitrary code execution.
The latest update comes with fixes for both these issues. It also resolves the issue of Siri not responding in some cases.
The list of eligible iPhones for iOS 16.4.1 includes Apple iPhone 8 and later models. While the devices compatible with iPadOS 16.4.1 include iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later models.
In order to install the latest update, users can head to the Settings app on their device. There, they need to tap on General and head to Software update. Here, you can check for the available update and then click on Download to install the update.
In a related Apple news, CEO Tim Cook said that he admires how he held everyone at the company to the same standard of creativity and how he pushed everyone to their limit. In an interview to GQ, Cook said “I knew I couldn’t be Steve [when I became CEO]."
“I don’t think anybody could be Steve. I think he was a once-in-a-hundred-years kind of individual, an original by any stretch of the imagination. And so what I had to do was to be the best version of myself," he added.
