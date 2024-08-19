Explore
Apple said to launch AirPods 4 in 2 new variants at iPhone 16 launch event next month. All we know so far

Next month, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series and two new variants of AirPods 4, replacing the AirPods 2 and 3. The mid-level AirPods 4 will feature active noise cancellation.

Apple is rumored to launch its flagship iPhone 16 series at its Cupertino headquarters in the coming month. Moreover, recent reports suggest that the four iPhone models may not be the only hardware product to be launched by Apple next month. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple also intends to introduce two new variants of AirPods 4 at the same event. 

AirPods 4 may launch next month: 

Reportedly, the two versions of AirPods 4 will have similar design features and will succeed the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, respectively. The primary distinction between the entry-level and mid-level AirPods 4 lies in active noise cancellation; the mid-level model will include ANC, whereas the entry-level will not. Nonetheless, Gurman suggests that the AirPods 4 models will be distinct from the AirPods Pro 3, which are expected to receive an update later in the year.

Notably, the AirPods 2nd generation was launched back in 2019 and does not come with any of the features that one usually sees in a modern pair of earphones. They are currently priced at 12,900 on the official Apple website. Meanwhile, the AirPods 3rd generation came with many modern features like Spatial Audio and charging on case. They are priced at 20,900 on the official Apple website. 

Gurman has not indicated how the new AirPods 4 variants will be priced but given that they aim to replace the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, the prices of these older generations should give us a fair idea on where Apple is headed.

 

Published: 19 Aug 2024, 03:16 PM IST
