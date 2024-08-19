Apple said to launch AirPods 4 in 2 new variants at iPhone 16 launch event next month. All we know so far
Next month, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series and two new variants of AirPods 4, replacing the AirPods 2 and 3. The mid-level AirPods 4 will feature active noise cancellation.
Apple is rumored to launch its flagship iPhone 16 series at its Cupertino headquarters in the coming month. Moreover, recent reports suggest that the four iPhone models may not be the only hardware product to be launched by Apple next month. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple also intends to introduce two new variants of AirPods 4 at the same event.