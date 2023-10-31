Apple has unveiled new MacBook Pro and iMac computers at its Scary Fast event on the occasion of Halloween, introducing three new chips to drive them while highlighting a complete redesign of its graphics processing units. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new MacBook Pro and iMac computers, along with the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chipsets, were introduced online at the halloween themed event. In terms of pricing, the 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop has a starting price of $1,599, while the 16-inch version starts at $2,499. The new iMac desktop, equipped with the M3 chip family, begins at $1,299. Here are details on everything Apple announced during the Scary Fast event today.

M3 Series chipsets The primary highlight of the event was Apple’s launch of the M3 chip family. Comprising the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chipsets, these chips mark a significant update to Apple’s product range. The M3 stands as the initial desktop chip to feature a 3nm process, presenting a substantial advantage compared to the previous generation chipsets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarding enhancements, Apple claims that the chips feature a faster CPU and incorporate a novel GPU architecture. This architecture revolves around Dynamic Caching, which delivers a substantial enhancement in GPU performance, according to Apple.

Additionally, with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shader support, both being firsts for Apple GPUs, the M3 is reported to provide a 60 percent increase in graphics performance compared to the M1.

The M3 is equipped with an eight-core CPU and a choice of either an eight-core or 10-core GPU. On the other hand, the M3 Pro boasts an 18-core GPU and a 12-core CPU, while the M3 Max takes it up a notch with a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU. Apple has also expanded the memory capacity for the M3 Max, now supporting up to 128GB of Unified Memory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

14-inch MacBook Pro M3 chip The 14-inch MacBook Pro introduces the M3 as a base option, replacing the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2. With the increased screen size comes a higher starting price of $1,600 for the MacBook Pro featuring the M3. In comparison to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, Apple claims that the M3 model offers enhanced performance: 60 percent faster render speed in Final Cut Pro, 40 percent faster code compilation, and a 40 percent improvement in spreadsheet performance.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 is currently available for ordering and is scheduled for release on November 7.

(This is a developing story. Please come back later for more updates.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!