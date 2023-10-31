Apple's recent launch of the new MacBook Pro models at the 'Scary Fast' October event has generated a lot of excitement in the tech world. With the promise of faster performance and enhanced capabilities, the question for existing M1 MacBook Pro owners is, "Should I upgrade to the new M3 MacBook Pro?" Let's find out.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 could be a compelling choice for those seeking an upgrade. According to Apple, it boasts a 60 percent increase in speed compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. With its advanced thermal system, it can maintain this performance over extended periods, making it ideal for demanding tasks, claims the company. It comes at a starting price of $1,599 (Rs.1,69,900 in India).

Apple claims that for creative professionals or content creators, the M3 MacBook Pro is the ideal choice. Render performance in Final Cut Pro is up to 7.4 times faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 and 60 percent faster than the M1 version. Code compilation in Xcode and spreadsheet performance in Microsoft Excel also see substantial speed boosts, making the workflow more efficient, revealed the tech giant.

Moreover, the California based tech company suggests that for those with tight schedules and heavy workloads, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is the ideal choice. It is claimed to be up to 40 percent faster than the 16-inch model with M1 Pro. With this model, you can expect enhanced performance in Adobe Photoshop, DNA sequencing in Oxford Nanopore MinKNOW, and text-based editing in Adobe Premiere Pro,, as per Apple.

One significant advantage of the M3 MacBook Pro lineup is its power efficiency due to Apple's silicon. As per the company, for the majority of tasks, the fans remain silent, and battery life significantly improves.

Interestingly, the display on these new MacBook Pros is also a standout feature. The Liquid Retina XDR display offers 1000 nits sustained and 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content. Howver, the SDR content is now displayed at up to 600 nits, 20 percent brighter than before.

In conclusion, if you own an M1 MacBook Pro and are considering an upgrade, the new M3 MacBook Pro lineup is a great leap forward in terms of performance and capabilities. The choice of model depends on your specific needs and budget, but for many, the upgrade is a worthwhile investment in performance and overall user experience.

