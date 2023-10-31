At the Scary Fast event on Tuesday, Apple announced an upgrade to the iMac with the addition of new M3 chipsets. The design and other specifications of the iMac haven't changed much, but connectivity has been improved with the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Also Read| Apple Scary Fast event: Everything announced - New MacBook Pros, iMac and 3 next-gen chipsets

iMac specifications:

The new 24-inch iMac is powered by the M3 chip and comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options. Apple claims the new iMac is up to two times faster than the previous-generation iMac with the M1 processor and up to 2.5 times faster than the iMac with the Intel processor.

Also Read| Apple launches M3-powered Macbooks, when will they be available in India?

The new iMac features a 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels and up to 500 nits peak brightness.

iMac Pricing in India:

The iMac base variant with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage is priced at ₹134900 in India. The base model comes with two Thunderbolt or 4 USB ports and is available in four colour options - Pink, Green, Blue and Silver.

Also Read| Apple Scary Fast event: Everything announced - New MacBook Pros, iMac and 3 next-gen chipsets

The 10-core GPU version of the iMac with 8GB of unified memory / 256GB of storage is priced at ₹1,54,900 in India and comes with two Thunderbolt or USB 4 ports, two USB 3 ports, gigabit ethernet and support for Touch ID.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line iMac with 8GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage is priced at ₹1,74,900. The higher-end iMac is available in 7 colour options - blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple.

Apple continues to offer the iMac with colour-matched accessories that still come with the company's proprietary lightning port rather than the USB C port. The new iMac is currently available to order from the Apple India website but customers will have to wait till November 7 to get their hands on the new iMac.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!