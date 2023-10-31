Apple Scary Fast event: iMac with M3 chipset launched, India price starts at ₹1.35 lakh
iMac pricing in India starts at ₹134900 for base variant, goes up to ₹1,74,900 for top-of-the-line variant
At the Scary Fast event on Tuesday, Apple announced an upgrade to the iMac with the addition of new M3 chipsets. The design and other specifications of the iMac haven't changed much, but connectivity has been improved with the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
