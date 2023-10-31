Apple has finally announced much awaited MacBook Pro with the M3 powered chipsets with a price starting from ₹1,69,900 in India

Apple announced new MacBook Pros at this year's October event, which was dubbed 'Scary Fast' because it coincided with Halloween in many parts of the world.

All new MacBook Pro models are available to order from the Apple website today and will be available to customers from 7 November.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 chip): Apple has introduced an affordable 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new M3 chip, starting at ₹1,69,900 and going up to ₹1,99,900.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip will replace the 13-inch MacBook with M2 chipset that was launched last year, reported The Verge.

Apple claims that the 14-inch MacBook Pro offers a 60% performance boost over the MacBook Pro with M1 chipset. However, the budget MacBook Pro is only available in two colour options - Silver and Space Grey, with the newly launched Space Black colour reserved for higher-end models.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro & M3 Max chipset) The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro processor is available in 512GB and 1TB storage variants priced at ₹1,99,900 and ₹2,39,900 respectively. Both variants come with the same three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack and MagSafe 3 port. However, the 1TB model comes with a 90W USB-C power adapter, while the 512GB model comes with a 70W power adapter.

The top-of-the-line 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chipset is available at a whopping price of ₹3,19,900. All three laptops are available in Space Black and Silver colour options.

MacBook Pro 16-inch: The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor is priced at ₹2,49,900 for the 18GB unified memory variant and ₹2,89,900 for the 36GB unified memory variant. Meanwhile, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chipset with 36GB and 48GB of unified memory is priced at ₹3,49,900 and ₹3,99,900 respectively.

