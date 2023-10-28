Apple Scary Fast event: MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor set to launch next week
Apple likely to introduce new MacBook Pros powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. The iPhone makers is likely to power its MacBook Pro series with the new M3 chipset lineup.
Apple is all set to unveil new devices at the company's annual October event, which has been dubbed 'Scary Fast' because it takes place on the eve of Halloween at 5:00 PM PT/5:30 AM IST. The tech giant had earlier unveiled the latest iPhone 15 range at the Wonderlust event in September.