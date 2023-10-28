Apple is all set to unveil new devices at the company's annual October event, which has been dubbed 'Scary Fast' because it takes place on the eve of Halloween at 5:00 PM PT/5:30 AM IST. The tech giant had earlier unveiled the latest iPhone 15 range at the Wonderlust event in September.

The highlight of the new Apple event is expected to be the launch of the new M3 chipset, which will run on 3-nanometer processors and bring significant improvements over the M2 lineup that was released in June 2022, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman reported that Apple is likely to unveil two new MacBook Pros, codenamed J514 and J516, powered by the M3 Pro and M3 Max processors.

Apple is reportedly testing different versions of the 12-core M3 Pro processor, which will include six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores. Another M3 Pro chipset could have 14 main cores, including 10 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 20 graphics cores.

Meanwhile, a top-of-the-range M3 Max chipset could come with 16 main cores, including 12 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 40 graphics cores. The iPhone maker is also planning to offer more upgraded RAM variants, including a 24GB and 48GB options.

The Bloomberg report notes that while the specifications for the M3 chipsets that will ship with the new MacBook Pro lineup are not clear, the Cupertino company is likely to offer improved gaming capabilities similar to the much-touted prowess of the A 17 chip in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Recent media reports had hinted at the possibility of Apple expanding its iPad line-up, with announcements expected at recent events. However, Gurnman noted that Apple will not be unveiling any new iPads at this year's event.

