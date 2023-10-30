Apple Scary Fast event tomorrow: From new MacBook Pro to iMac; Checkout full list of expected launches
Apple is set to reveal a host of new devices at the Scary Fast event tomorrow; expected launches include iMac, new MacBook Pros, and updated USB-C accessories
Apple is all set to unveil a range of new devices at the company's October event dubbed ‘Scary Fast’ owing to its timing clashing with the Halloween eve in many parts of the world including the US. The Cupertino based tech giant had unveiled the iPhone 15 series at the company's ‘Wonderlust’ event in September and the ‘Scary Fast’ event is likely to be focused on new MacBook and iMac launches.