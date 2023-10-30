Apple is set to reveal a host of new devices at the Scary Fast event tomorrow; expected launches include iMac, new MacBook Pros, and updated USB-C accessories

Apple is all set to unveil a range of new devices at the company's October event dubbed ‘Scary Fast’ owing to its timing clashing with the Halloween eve in many parts of the world including the US. The Cupertino based tech giant had unveiled the iPhone 15 series at the company's ‘Wonderlust’ event in September and the ‘Scary Fast’ event is likely to be focused on new MacBook and iMac launches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why is this year's October event special? This year marks the 25th anniversary of the iMac, one of the first products launched by Apple founder Steve Jobs upon his return to the company in late 1990s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expected launches at Apple Scary Fast Event: 1) iMac: The Apple iMac is likely to receive an update after over 900 days, a notably extended period. However, the new models would not showcase a strikingly different design.

Similar to the recent MacBook Pros, the upcoming iMacs is expected to bear a strong resemblance to the current versions. Reportedly, the upcoming 24-inch iMac, known internally as J433 and J434, will feature internal design modifications and an updated stand.

2) New MacBook Pro: Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman reported that Apple is likely to unveil two new MacBook Pros, codenamed J514 and J516, powered by the M3 Pro and M3 Max processors during the Scary Fast event. Apple is reportedly testing different versions of the 12-core M3 Pro processor, which will include six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores. Another M3 Pro chipset could have 14 main cores, including 10 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 20 graphics cores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a top-of-the-range M3 Max chipset could come with 16 main cores, including 12 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 40 graphics cores. The iPhone maker is also planning to offer more upgraded RAM variants, including 24GB and 48GB options.

3) Updated USB-C accessories: As a part of a wider transition to USB-C connections, Apple is expected to introduce refreshed editions of accessories such as the trackpad, mouse, and keyboard, which will no longer feature the old Lightning ports.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!