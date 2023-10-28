Apple recently announced the 'Scary Fast' event, scheduled for October 30 at 5:00 PM PT. The event is highly anticipated, with the spotlight firmly on MacBooks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, as per a report from Bloomberg, Apple is also anticipated to bring an updated iMac. The Apple iMac is likely to receive an update after over 900 days, a notably extended period. However, the new models would not showcase a strikingly different design.

Similar to the recent MacBook Pros, the upcoming iMacs is expected to bear a strong resemblance to the current versions. The existing iMac design, introduced in April 2021 during the transition to the M1 chip, will largely persist.

Reportedly, the upcoming 24-inch iMac, known internally as J433 and J434, will feature internal design modifications and an updated stand. While Apple has tested the device in familiar colors, there is a possibility of the company altering the available choices at the official launch.

Apple has designed the latest iMac with the M3 chip. During testing, the company employed versions with a similar number of primary processing cores as the M2 chip, featuring four cores for high performance and four for efficiency, suggests the report. However, Apple has also experimented with different graphics setups, including a variant with 10 graphics cores.

As a part of a wider transition to USB-C connections, Apple is expected to introduce refreshed editions of accessories such as the trackpad, mouse, and keyboard, which will no longer feature the old Lightning ports.

Notably, this year commemorates the 25th anniversary of the iMac, one of the initial products introduced by Steve Jobs upon his return to Apple in the late 1990s. The original Mac, initially named the Macintosh, was unveiled in early 1984.

Moreover, speculations are also persisting regarding Apple's introduction of its upcoming chipset, the M3. According to HT Tech, this unveiling is anticipated to highlight the chip's capabilities. The rumored M3 series supposedly includes four variants: M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

