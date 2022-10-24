Apple scraps low-cost iPad with plastic design and keyboard: Report

Cupertino-based Apple has reportedly scrapped its plans to bring an affordable iPad model with a plastic body. In the latest edition of PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple was internally considering to launch an iPad with a plastic back and plastic keyboard that ships together in one box for under $500. However, it has now abandoned the idea. The scrapped iPad model was expected to give ‘Chromebooks a run for their money in most schools’.

