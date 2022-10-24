Apple scraps low-cost iPad with plastic design and keyboard: Report

Cupertino-based Apple has reportedly scrapped its plans to bring an affordable iPad model with a plastic body. In the latest edition of PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple was internally considering to launch an iPad with a plastic back and plastic keyboard that ships together in one box for under $500. However, it has now abandoned the idea. The scrapped iPad model was expected to give ‘Chromebooks a run for their money in most schools’.
It is not known whether the scrapped plastic iPad would have come as a 10th-generation iPad or a distinct iPad model. Apple launched the all-new iPad 10th general model last week. The entry-level iPad comes powered by Apple A14 Bionic processor and runs on iPadOS 16 out-of-the-box.
Features lacking on the new iPad is the Apple Pencil support and laminated display. Apple iPad (2022) model has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 2360x1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology. The company has removed Touch ID with the 2022 model. The tablet comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset, which is claimed to deliver a 20 percent increase in CPU and 10 percent improvement in graphics over the previous generation. Apple claims that the new iPad up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.
Apple iPad (2022) WiFi model comes with a starting price of ₹44,900 for the 64GB model. It’s WiFi + Cellular model, on the other hand, is priced at ₹59,900 onwards.