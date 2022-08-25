Apple sends invitations for iPhone 14 launch event. Details here

Mark your calendars as iPhone-maker Apple Inc has officially unveiled the date for its annual event
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 will be the headline product unveilings at the company's September event
Mark your calendars as iPhone-maker Apple Inc has officially unveiled the date for its annual event. Apple announced plans to hold a launch event on September 7, 10:30 pm (IST), when the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup and its next slate of smartwatches.
The company has sent out invitations for the mega event describing it as an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
The tag line of the launch event is 'Far Out' and will be streamed on Apple's website, continuing an approach it’s used since the pandemic began.
For Apple Inc, launching an iPhone has always been a big moment as it counted on the device for more than half of its $366 billion in annual sales last year. But there’s additional pressure this year as the company faces a slowdown in consumer spending -- particularly in the smartphone industry -- and needs its latest technology to entice buyers.
The company is planning to roll out more ambitious products than usual in the coming months. While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 will be the headline product unveilings at the company's September event, Apple may come out with a flurry of new Macs, iPad, AirPods, and iOS 16 release date and even a mixed-reality headset.
The event will be Apple’s third of the year, following up on a March launch for the Mac Studio, 5G iPhone SE, and new iPad Air, in addition to a preview of iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and other new software features at the company’s June developer conference.
Check out the list of devices that Apple may have in store for tech lovers at the September 7 event:
iPhone 14 series
The new iPhone line will continue to be split into two standard versions and two Pro models. In a first, the company will offer a large, 6.7-inch version of the standard iPhone. Apple is unlikely to offer a mini model in the 14 series, the way it did with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 Pro line is reportedly going to serve users with a new 48-megapixel rear camera, a faster processor, improved battery life, video recording enhancements, and a redesigned front camera system. On the Pro versions, the notch cutout introduced with the iPhone X in 2017 will be replaced with hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts for the front camera and Face ID sensors.
Reportedly, iPhone 14 Pro will be $1,099 (around ₹87,838.12) whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1,199 (around ₹95,830.67).
Apple Watch Series 8
The new Apple Watch lineup will represent the company’s biggest set of changes to the device since its initial release in 2015. That will include an update to the Apple Watch SE with a faster processor. There also will be an Apple Watch Series 8 model with a body-temperature sensor and new features for women’s health. And the company is releasing a new high-end version that will likely be dubbed the Apple Watch Pro.
While the Apple Watch Series 8 will look similar to last year’s Series 7, the Pro version will have a fresh design, a slightly larger display, and a bigger battery.
Macs and iPads
Around October, Apple is planning to release significant updates to the iPad Pro and entry-level iPad, in addition to new Macs with M2 Pro-based processors. The iPadOS would be delayed until after iOS 16. The iPad software update will be released in October alongside macOS Ventura.
