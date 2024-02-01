Technology giant Apple is all set to launch its mixed reality headset Apple Vison Pro on Friday. While confirming the launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook informed that the Apple Vision Pro users will be able to explore more than 1 million applications including 600 built specifically for the Apple Vision Pro headsets.

“When Apple Vision Pro launches tomorrow, users will be able to explore more than 1 million apps, including 600 apps made specifically for Vision Pro! The creativity of developers is amazing, and this is just the beginning. Endless possibilities await!," Tim Cook said in a post on X.

Apple Vision Pro brings a user-friendly 3D interface that users can control using their eyes, hands, and voice. With Vision Pro, one can turn any space into a private entertainment hub for sports, TV, and movies, explore innovative ways to work, create, and consume digital content, and immerse yourself in captivating gaming and adventurous virtual locations, the company said.

The users can experience ultra-high-resolution displays and Apple claims that it delivers more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, and allows users to watch their favorite content on a 100-foot screen.

"Apple Vision Pro is unlocking the imaginations of our worldwide developer community, and we’re inspired by the range of spatial experiences they’ve created for this exciting new platform," said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

“With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what’s possible. These incredible apps will change how we experience entertainment, music, and games; spark our imaginations with new ways to learn and explore; unlock productivity like never before; and so much more. Developers are already capturing the promise of spatial computing, and we can’t wait to see what they create next," Susan added.

Immersive Entertainment

Apple Vision Pro comes with Max App which showcases popular movies and series, exclusive original content, beloved family favorites, up-to-the-minute breaking news, and live sports events. Additionally, certain titles are accessible in high-quality 4K resolution and come with Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos technology.

“With the Max app for Apple Vision Pro, fans can transform their space using the Iron Throne Room environment for an immersive experience that brings viewers into the iconic Red Keep," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content.

“The intricate Targaryen-era adornments will make fans feel like they’re watching the programming available on Max in Westeros during the height of their reign," Casey added.

