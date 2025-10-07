Apple silently fixes Apple Intelligence bug that stopped iPhone 17 users from using AI features

Apple has reportedly rolled out a fix for the Apple Intelligence issue for the new iPhone 17 models that stopped users from taking advantage of Apple's new AI features. The bug was first reported on the Apple Intelligence community by users shortly after the new iPhone models went on sale.

​At the time, users said that Apple Intelligence features worked for a couple of days on their new iPhone before their Siri graphic changed to the old animation and they could no longer access Apple's AI features.

​Almost three weeks since then, Apple hasn't publicly commented on the matter, but as per MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, the Cupertino-based tech giant has now rolled out a new update that allows affected users to download Apple Intelligence once again.

​Apple has reportedly rolled out a server-side fix which automatically applies to iPhone 15 Pro and later models, meaning all models eligible for Apple Intelligence.

​Users can check the status of Apple Intelligence on their device by navigating to the Settings app and tapping on the Apple Intelligence menu.

​Problems reported with iOS 26: ​While the Apple Intelligence bug may have been solved for now, iOS 26 users have been facing multiple issues ever since it was first publicly released.

​The backlash started with the battery drainage and performance issues on iOS 26 and then moved to other topics. A review of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro by CNET later found that in some rare instances, black boxes and white squiggles could appear in photos. Apple admitted the issue to the publication and promised a fix.

​Meanwhile, some users also reported experiencing Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity issues after updating to iOS 26. Users on social media said that some iPhone 17 models occasionally showed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth disconnection, while others were unable to connect to a cellular network at all.