Subscribe

Apple slashes MacBook Air (2025) price in India: How to save up to Rs. 15,000 on Amazon

Apple’s MacBook Air (2025) with the M4 chip is now available in India at a discounted price via Amazon. Buyers can save up to Rs. 15,000 with bank offers, making the lightweight laptop with a Super Retina display and strong performance more appealing. Here's how the deal works.

Govind Choudhary
Updated15 Dec 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Advertisement
The MacBook Air (2025) with the M4 chip is currently listed on Amazon at a starting price of Rs. 92,900 for the base variant.
The MacBook Air (2025) with the M4 chip is currently listed on Amazon at a starting price of Rs. 92,900 for the base variant.

Apple’s MacBook Air (2025), powered by the M4 processor, is now being sold at a reduced price in India, several months after its launch. While an updated version with the next-generation M5 chip is not expected anytime soon, the current model continues to deliver strong performance and remains a popular choice in the ultra-portable laptop segment.

Discounted pricing and bank offers

The MacBook Air (2025) with the M4 chip is currently listed on Amazon at a starting price of Rs. 92,900 for the base variant. This configuration includes a 13-inch display, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At launch, the same model was priced at Rs. 99,900 in India.

You may be interested in

7% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight

  • Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch
  • Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU
  • 16GB Unified Memory

₹92900

₹99900

Get This

7% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

  • Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch
  • Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU
  • 16GB Unified Memory

₹92900

₹99900

Get This

81% OFF

Oaky Keyboard Cover for 2025-2021 MacBook Air 13 inch M4-M3-M2 Chip [A3240 A3113 A2681] & MacBook Air 15 inch 2025-2021 M4 M3 M2 Chip [A3241 A3114 A2941] Dust-Proof Keyboard Skin Protector - TPU Grey

  • Oaky Keyboard Cover for 2025-2021 MacBook Air 13 inch M4-M3-M2 Chip [A3240 A3113 A2681] & MacBook Air 15 inch 2025-2021 M4 M3 M2 Chip [A3241 A3114 A2941] Dust-Proof Keyboard Skin Protector - TPU Grey

₹249

₹1299

Get This

4% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Midnight

  • Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch
  • Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
  • 24GB Unified Memory

₹133990

₹139900

Get This

The Complete MacBook Air (M4) User Guide For Beginners 2026: A Step-by-Step Practical Handbook for Zero-Tech Beginners With No Experience Needed (MacBook Made Easy 2026 2)

  • The Complete MacBook Air (M4) User Guide For Beginners 2026: A Step-by-Step Practical Handbook for Zero-Tech Beginners With No Experience Needed (MacBook Made Easy 2026 2)

₹449

Get This

29% OFF

tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag for 13 Inch 2025 MacBook Air M4/A3240, M3/A3113, M2/A2681, M1/A2337, MacBook Pro M2/M1, 13-in Surface Pro 11th AI/10/9, Water-resistant Accessory Case

  • tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag for 13 Inch 2025 MacBook Air M4/A3240
  • M3/A3113
  • M2/A2681

₹4999

₹6999

Get This

100% OFF

MacBook Air 2025 (M4) User Guide: A Step-By-Step Manual for Mastering All the Features with Ease | 20+ Tips and Tricks for macOS Sequoia | +Bonus Video Guide

  • MacBook Air 2025 (M4) User Guide: A Step-By-Step Manual for Mastering All the Features with Ease | 20+ Tips and Tricks for macOS Sequoia | +Bonus Video Guide

₹449

Get This

27% OFF

EooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Air 15/15.3 inch M4 A3241 M3 A3114 M2 A2941 Liquid Retina Display&Touch ID,2025 2024 2023 Release,Protective Plastic Hard Shell Cover,Smooth Shiny,Crystal Clear

  • EooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Air 15/15.3 inch M4 A3241 M3 A3114 M2 A2941 Liquid Retina Display&Touch ID
  • 2025 2024 2023 Release
  • Protective Plastic Hard Shell Cover

₹1139

₹1558

Get This

Smatree Business Laptop Backpack, Travel Slim Laptop Bag for 13.6 inch Macbook Air 2025/2024, 14-16 inch Macbook Pro M3 2024/13inch Surface Pro 8/Acer Aspire 5/HP OMEN 15/Acer Nitro 5 15.6 inch

  • Smatree Business Laptop Backpack
  • Travel Slim Laptop Bag for 13.6 inch Macbook Air 2025/2024
  • 14-16 inch Macbook Pro M3 2024/13inch Surface Pro 8/Acer Aspire 5/HP OMEN 15/Acer Nitro 5 15.6 inch

₹19135.35

Get This

76% OFF

Dyazo Hard Shell Case Compatible for MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2025 2024 2023 2022 Release M4 A3240 | M3 A3113 | M2 A2681 | Ultra Slim Laptop Protective Plastic Cover Case (Transparent Black)

  • Dyazo Hard Shell Case Compatible for MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2025 2024 2023 2022 Release M4 A3240 | M3 A3113 | M2 A2681 | Ultra Slim Laptop Protective Plastic Cover Case (Transparent Black)

₹499

₹2099

Get This

Advertisement

Buyers can further lower the effective price by up to Rs. 5,000 through select SBI Bank credit card transactions, taking the total savings close to Rs. 15,000, depending on the offer applied.

Also Read | iPhone 16 Pro price cut - How Flipkart’s sale may bring it under ₹70,000?

Performance and processor details

Apple has equipped the MacBook Air (2025) with its M4 processor, which features a 10-core CPU combining performance and efficiency cores. The chip is paired with an eight-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine, aimed at handling everyday tasks as well as AI-driven workloads efficiently.

Although the device has not yet transitioned to Apple’s latest M5 silicon, the M4 chip already offers a noticeable performance boost over earlier generations.

Apple has equipped the MacBook Air (2025) with its M4 processor, which features a 10-core CPU combining performance and efficiency cores.

Display, audio and connectivity features

The laptop sports a 13-inch Super Retina display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,664 pixels, offering a pixel density of 224 ppi and peak brightness of up to 500 nits. Apple also includes support for connecting up to two external displays at 6K resolution.

Advertisement

Audio duties are handled by a quad-speaker system with Spatial Audio support, along with a three-microphone array. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A Touch ID sensor is integrated for secure authentication.

Also Read | iPhone 16 for under ₹40,000 on Flipkart? Here's how to grab the deal

Battery and charging

The MacBook Air (2025) houses a 53.8Wh battery and supports fast charging of up to 70W. However, the base 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant ships with a 30W USB Type-C power adapter in the box.

Overall, with the current discounts in place, the M4-powered MacBook Air (2025) presents a more attractive option for buyers looking for a lightweight Apple laptop without waiting for the next silicon upgrade.

Advertisement
Key Takeaways
  • Apple's MacBook Air (2025) offers a significant price drop, making it a strong contender in the ultra-portable market.
  • Buyers can maximize savings through additional bank offers, potentially reducing the price by up to Rs. 15,000.
  • The M4 processor delivers impressive performance, indicating a solid investment for users seeking efficiency and power.
 
 
Apple Inc
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsApple slashes MacBook Air (2025) price in India: How to save up to Rs. 15,000 on Amazon
Read Next Story