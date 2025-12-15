Apple slashes MacBook Air (2025) price in India: How to save up to Rs. 15,000 on Amazon

Apple’s MacBook Air (2025), powered by the M4 processor, is now being sold at a reduced price in India, several months after its launch. While an updated version with the next-generation M5 chip is not expected anytime soon, the current model continues to deliver strong performance and remains a popular choice in the ultra-portable laptop segment.

Discounted pricing and bank offers The MacBook Air (2025) with the M4 chip is currently listed on Amazon at a starting price of Rs. 92,900 for the base variant. This configuration includes a 13-inch display, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At launch, the same model was priced at Rs. 99,900 in India.

Buyers can further lower the effective price by up to Rs. 5,000 through select SBI Bank credit card transactions, taking the total savings close to Rs. 15,000, depending on the offer applied.

Performance and processor details Apple has equipped the MacBook Air (2025) with its M4 processor, which features a 10-core CPU combining performance and efficiency cores. The chip is paired with an eight-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine, aimed at handling everyday tasks as well as AI-driven workloads efficiently.

Although the device has not yet transitioned to Apple’s latest M5 silicon, the M4 chip already offers a noticeable performance boost over earlier generations.

Display, audio and connectivity features The laptop sports a 13-inch Super Retina display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,664 pixels, offering a pixel density of 224 ppi and peak brightness of up to 500 nits. Apple also includes support for connecting up to two external displays at 6K resolution.

Audio duties are handled by a quad-speaker system with Spatial Audio support, along with a three-microphone array. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A Touch ID sensor is integrated for secure authentication.

Battery and charging The MacBook Air (2025) houses a 53.8Wh battery and supports fast charging of up to 70W. However, the base 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant ships with a 30W USB Type-C power adapter in the box.

Overall, with the current discounts in place, the M4-powered MacBook Air (2025) presents a more attractive option for buyers looking for a lightweight Apple laptop without waiting for the next silicon upgrade.

