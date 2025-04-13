Apple spends the most on this one iPhone component. Hint: It’s not the chip

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max manufacturing cost is $485, up from $453 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The priciest components are the Super Retina XDR display and rear camera, each costing $80. Apple maintains the retail price at $1,199 despite increased production costs.

Written By Aman Gupta
Published13 Apr 2025, 03:06 PM IST
A look at how much it costs Apple to build an iPhone
A look at how much it costs Apple to build an iPhone(REUTERS)

The cost of manufacturing Apple's iPhones is once again a hot topic, with US President Donald Trump looking to shift the production of most products to the country via what he calls "reciprocal tariffs". While Apple has traditionally built its iPhones in China, the company has been focusing on reducing its reliance on the country since the closure of COVID-19 and has increasingly turned to India as a counterbalance, where it can also produce around 30 million units a year, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

But did you know exactly what it costs to make Apple's latest and greatest iPhone 16 Pro Max, and which component is the most expensive for the Cupertino-based tech giant to source? Here's a detailed look at what it costs to build an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

You may be interested in

Apple IPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 16 Pro Max

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹144900

Check Details

Discount

5% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • CheckTitanium Silverblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹123999

₹129999

Get This

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹119900

Check Details

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • CheckPorcelain
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹124999

Check Details

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹148900

Check Details

Discount

3% OFF

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹58400

₹59900

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64999

₹79999

Get This

Discount

4% OFF

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • CheckMidnight Ocean
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹69998

₹72999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Vivo X200

Vivo X200

  • CheckNatural Green
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

₹74999

Get This

Discount

42% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G

  • CheckCobalt Violet
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹58463

₹99999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon

How much does it cost Apple to make iPhone 16 Pro Max? 

According to research firm TD Cowen's analysis last year, Apple spends around $485 to make a 256GB version of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which includes the cost of components, the box and even the assembly process. By comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was built at a cost of $453, $32 cheaper than the new variant.

Despite the higher manufacturing costs, Apple sells the iPhone 16 Pro Max at the same price of $1,199 as last year's Pro model.

The most expensive component is a tie between the 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display and the rear camera setup - both costing $80, or around 16% of the total cost. The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The other expensive components of the iPhone 16 Pro Max are the A18 processor, which costs $45 or about 9% of the cost, and the 5G modem, which costs $28 or about 6% of the cost.

What about the iPhone 16? 

Apple's manufacturing costs for the iPhone 16 were also projected to rise to $416, an increase of $21 from the projected costs for the iPhone 15.

Similar to the 16 Pro Max, the display continued to be the most expensive component for Apple, costing $65. Meanwhile, the A18 chip and 5G modem cost the same $45 and $28 as the 16 Pro Max, but accounted for 16% and 11% of product costs respectively.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsApple spends the most on this one iPhone component. Hint: It’s not the chip
MoreLess
First Published:13 Apr 2025, 03:06 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.