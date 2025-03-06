Tech giant Apple has very silently removed the M2 and M3 MacBook Air models following the launch of its new M4 variant.

Just a day after unveiling the new MacBook Air with its cutting-edge M4 chip, the California-based company has discreetly discontinued sales of its older M2 and M3 models. Previously available for purchase on the company’s website, these versions have now vanished, making way for the latest iteration.

Apple introduced the M2 MacBook Air in 2022, followed by the M3 model in 2024. While they are no longer sold as new by Apple, customers may still find them in the company’s refurbished store for a limited time. In addition, third-party retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart will continue to stock these models, and may remain available in physical stores like Reliance and Croma.

According to Apple, the new M4 MacBook Air delivers a significant boost in performance compared to previous generations, particularly when contrasted with older Intel-based MacBooks. The company claims the M4 chip offers speeds up to 23 times faster than Intel models and is twice as quick as the M1 MacBook Air. However, Apple has not provided a direct comparison between the M4 and its immediate predecessors, the M2 and M3.

The newest iteration of Apple's popular laptop arrives in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants, offering support for Apple Intelligence and the latest macOS Sequoia.

Moreover, the MacBook Air (2025) is set to hit Indian markets with a starting price of Rs. 99,900 for the base model, which includes 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The larger 15-inch variant is priced at Rs. 1,24,900 for the same configuration.