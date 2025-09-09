Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 series launch: Here's why it matters

Apple Store has been taken offline by the Cupertino-based tech giant ahead of its “Awe Dropping” event, where the four new iPhone 17 models are likely to be unveiled along with AirPods Pro 3 and new Apple Watches. This is an annual tradition by Apple to take down its store ahead of new product launches to use the downtime to refresh its website with new products, specs, pricing, and promotional material.

Navigating to the Apple Store currently shows the ‘Be right back’ message, followed by “We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon” and a link to the Apple Event.

The Apple event is set to commence at 10 AM Pacific Time or 10:30 PM India time. It is being held at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino and can be watched by navigating to Apple's official YouTube channel, the company's website, and Apple TV.

If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, the new iPhone 17 models could be available for pre-orders from Friday, September 12. They are tipped to go on sale through the Apple Store and other platforms from September 19.

What to expect from iPhone 17 series? The standard iPhone 17 will likely grow slightly in size to 6.3 inches, featuring a smoother 120Hz ProMotion display with always-on functionality. It may also include a sharper 24MP selfie camera, Apple’s new A19 processor, support for Qi2 25W wireless MagSafe charging, and a refreshed palette of six colours, including steel grey, green, and purple.

iPhone 17 Air Perhaps the most radical addition to the line-up will likely be the iPhone 17 Air – an ultra-thin, lightweight model designed to replace the outgoing Plus variant. Measuring just 5.5mm in thickness and weighing 145 grams, it could boast a titanium-aluminium frame and a 6.6-inch ProMotion display. The Air is expected to house a single 48MP rear lens within a sleek camera bar, run on the A19 chip with Apple’s in-house C1 modem, and offer 12GB of RAM. Other features include a 3,000mAh battery, both Action and Camera Control buttons, and four exclusive finishes, such as light gold and sky blue.

