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Apple struggles to keep MacBook Air in stock amid memory shortages: Report

Apple's MacBook Air faces supply shortages due to memory constraints, leading to significant price hikes. 

Aman Gupta
Published3 Aug 2026, 09:12 AM IST
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Memory shortages are now affecting the supply of Apple's most popular laptop, the MacBook Air. As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is struggling to keep the MacBook Air in stock at retail stores, with shipments of new units said to be more constrained than ever.

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Notably, the latest shortage comes just a few weeks after Apple decided to hike the prices of its MacBook and iPad lineup owing to the ongoing memory chip crisis. The MacBook Air with the M5 chip also saw a steep price hike, rising by almost 24% from 1,20,900 in India to 1,49,900.

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In the US, the MacBook Air received a flat $200 price hike, taking its starting price to $1,299.

What is Apple doing to alleviate the memory crunch?

As per Gurman, Apple is looking to help ease the issue by sourcing memory from Chinese suppliers, at least for the devices sold in that country.

Moreover, Apple is said to be prioritising sales of the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro in order to clear the decks for an M6 refresh of that lineup.

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However, Gurman says the MacBook Air isn't expected to get an immediate upgrade. The laptop was refreshed with the M5 chip in March this year.

One of the clearest indications of the memory crunch impacting MacBook Air inventory came with Apple's latest back-to-school campaign, which was reportedly delayed in June owing to memory shortages. Meanwhile, Apple is also said to be steering customers towards the MacBook Pro instead of the Air across its website and retail stores.

The company has also reportedly started including the disclaimer, "MacBook Air subject to availability," in some of its marketing materials.

Apple to turn its AI glasses and headsets into health devices

Gurman also revealed that Apple is working on turning its upcoming smart glasses and headsets into health and fitness devices.

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The idea reportedly dates back to the Apple Vision Pro, where one of the initiatives was to bring Apple Fitness+ to the headset. Users would have been able to work out while following Fitness+ classes, with the headset using its body-tracking technology to analyse their movements. However, the feature was reportedly never rolled out because of technological hurdles, including the Vision Pro's size and weight.

With its upcoming smart glasses, however, Apple has reportedly begun investigating how the form factor could also function as a health device.

Gurman notes that the range of sensors used on the glasses could potentially record health-related data and track a user's movements. However, the first generation of Apple Glasses is unlikely to include these health features, with Apple instead expected to implement them over the longer term.

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About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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