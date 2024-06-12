Apple teases AI features on iOS 18: Which devices will get smart capabilities? Buy top options today
Apple hints at AI advancements in iOS. Discover which Apple devices are slated to receive these intelligent capabilities and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving world of technology.
AI is no longer artificial intelligence, at least if Apple would have its way. In true Apple fashion, the tech giant recently unveiled its own take on the same, calling it Apple Intelligence (AI). Essentially, the company plans to integrate AI features into its operating software to make the entire iOS experience heavy on artificial intelligence, err, Apple Intelligence.