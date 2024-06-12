Apple hints at AI advancements in iOS. Discover which Apple devices are slated to receive these intelligent capabilities and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving world of technology.

AI is no longer artificial intelligence, at least if Apple would have its way. In true Apple fashion, the tech giant recently unveiled its own take on the same, calling it Apple Intelligence (AI). Essentially, the company plans to integrate AI features into its operating software to make the entire iOS experience heavy on artificial intelligence, err, Apple Intelligence.

Read Less Read More What is Apple Intelligence? In practice, Apple Intelligence would work just like any AI tool and is designed to make your overall experience easier and less dependent on manual actions. According to the tech giant, most processing for AI will take place directly on your iPhone, MacBook, or iPad. For complex tasks, Apple's servers will do the processing and return with answers in what the company calls “Private Cloud Compute."

Apple claims its AI integration will have user privacy at the centre. This means that the Phone, iPad, and Mac will not interact with the server unless its software is publicly auditable.

How will Apple Intelligence work? Just like any other AI tool, Apple Intelligence is designed to take over your basic computing tasks and will provide useful results in real-time. If you're familiar with AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini, you're already good to go.

With Apple Intelligence, the company is also adding functionality to Siri, equipping it with the tools to perform more tasks. Writing emails, proofreading content, and playing media will be made easier with AI, the company claims.

Whether you want to summarise your notes, audio, or emails - AI will be able to do it all. In addition, Apple claims that its AI integration will also help with animation, illustration, and sketches inside the Messages app. It will also support searching within your pictures! Fascinating, right? But have you wondered which Apple devices will receive this functionality? Worry not, we've created a comprehensive list of all Apple devices that will receive the Apple Intelligence update.

Which devices will get Apple Intelligence (AI)? In the first phase of Apple Intelligence rollout, many devices will get the update, including iPhone 15 Pro series and naturally, the upcoming iPhone 16 series will have it from the get go. Apple has decided to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and the macOS Sequoia ecosystems.

Apple Intelligence will make its way to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia and will be available to use on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with the M1 chip and later. In the beginning, AI integration will be available only in the US but will eventually make its way to other regions.

In the meanwhile, we've compiled a list of Apple devices you can buy now to get prepared for the Apple Intelligence experience.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Apple says that the iPhone 15 Pro models across all storage variants will receive AI capabilities as part of Apple Intelligence when the iOS 18 update rolls out to users in autumn this year, along with the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Why should you buy the iPhone 15 Pro? The Apple iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB) in Natural Titanium is a technological marvel and features an aerospace-grade titanium body, a vivid 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and the groundbreaking A17 Pro chip for unparalleled performance. Buyers can also capture life’s moments with the advanced 48MP triple camera system. And soon, you'll be able to enjoy AI features on this powerful iPhone!

What are the specifications of iPhone 15 Pro?

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Specifications Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor Apple A17 Pro Chip, featuring a 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores Camera System Triple 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 12MP 2x Telephoto cameras with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation Battery Supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging, offering an all-day battery life Build Aerospace-grade Natural Titanium finish with Ceramic Shield front

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Along with the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max variants will also receive Apple Intelligence features we discussed above. Apple's lightest yet the most durable iPhone ever, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is designed to take your tech experience to new heights. Available in 256 GB storage in the classy Natural Titanium finish, this iPhone is crafted from aerospace-grade titanium and comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, A17 Pro chip, and a 48 megapixel primary camera system. We may go as far as calling it the epitome of luxury and performance. This iPhone variant is AI-ready and will receive AI capabilities along with all the new features of iOS 18 when it rolls out to users later this year.

What are the specifications of iPhone 15 Pro Max?

iPhone 15 Pro Max Specifications Display 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR Design Titanium with Ceramic Shield Camera Triple 48MP system Chip A17 Pro Durability IP68 water resistance

Apple iPad Pro (4th Generation)

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Generation) model will be compatible with Apple Intelligence. The AI feature is deeply integrated into iPadOS 18 and harnesses the power of Apple silicon to deliver a personal intelligence system that’s designed to be useful and relevant to the user. Since the iPad Pro (4th Generation) is equipped with the M2 chip, it meets the requirements to run Apple Intelligence. If you purchase this device today, you'll be among the first folks to enjoy the AI capabilities that Apple intends to roll out later this year. Those features include writing tools, quick summarisation capabilities, and personalised notifications on your iPad Pro.

What are the specifications of Apple iPad Pro (4th Generation)?

Apple iPad Pro (4th generation) Specifications M2 chip High-performance 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU Display 11-inch Liquid Retina with ProMotion and True Tone. Storage 128GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E enabled Cameras 12MP front, 12MP wide, 10MP ultra-wide back

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

The Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) in Purple is a great device for readers, artists, and just anyone who wants to unleash their creativity. This powerhouse features the Apple M1 chip for blazing-fast performance and will receive the AI updates coming with iOS 18 later this year. Its 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina Display will leave little to want in terms of visual clarity and depth. Its 256GB storage will leave room for all your creative pursuits. This iPad supports Wi-Fi 6, has 12MP cameras on both front and back, and offers secure Touch ID. Apple also promises all-day battery on this device and soon, users will be able to enjoy latest features through Apple Intelligence updates.

What are the specifications of Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)?

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) Specifications Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 2360x1640 resolution Chip Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU Storage 256GB ROM for ample file storage Camera 12MP Wide rear camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 for fast wireless internet access

Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Are you ready to experience the future with the 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch in Midnight finish? This beast is equipped with the Apple M3 chip, which means you get seamless multitasking and advanced graphics in a single package. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display will bring your visuals to life, complemented by a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for exceptional clarity during calls. What else do you get? With 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage, this Apple laptop can handle all tasks effortlessly. There's more - the backlit keyboard and Touch ID to improve usability, while upcoming Apple Intelligence features will change your workflow for the better. Go ahead and buy the Apple MacBook Air laptop today!

What are the specifications of MacBook Air Laptop?

MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop Specifications Display 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display for vibrant colors and incredible detail Memory 8GB Unified Memory for seamless multitasking and performance Storage 256GB SSD Storage, providing fast access to all your files and media Keyboard Backlit Keyboard for comfortable typing in low-light conditions Camera & Security 1080p FaceTime HD Camera and Touch ID for secure and clear video calls

Apple MacBook Pro

The Apple MacBook Pro with its 14-inch display can do-it-all! The laptop is equipped with the M3 chip’s 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which means your tasks are performed quickly and intelligently. In addition, it’s not just about raw power; the MacBook Pro shines with Apple Intelligence AI features that are coming to the laptop later this year with iOS 18 and are set to improve productivity and creative workflows. Expect AI-driven tasks to be executed with remarkable speed and precision, from advanced image processing to real-time video editing. This laptop is equipped with 8GB of Unified Memory and 512GB SSD, making it a great pick for professionals who demand efficiency and innovation in a stunning Space Grey package. Buy this laptop if you're ready for the future.

What are the specifications of Apple MacBook Pro Laptop?

Apple MacBook Pro Specifications M3 Chip 8-core CPU & GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560x1664 resolution Memory 8GB unified, 256GB SSD Battery Up to 18 hours playback Camera 1080p FaceTime HD

If you're ready to experience Apple's upcoming set of features that are being dubbed “Apple Intelligence" or AI, now's the time to start purchasing your favourite product - whether it's a new iPhone, a new iPad, or a performance-heavy MacBook.

