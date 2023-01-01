Apple to bring 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models: Report

Apple, an American tech giant, has been noticed enlarging the display screens of its iPad Pros, from 11" and 12.9" to 11.1" and 13", respectively and these new models might arrive in 2024.
As per a report by GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the news has been shared by display analyst Ross Young. Reportedly, these iPad Pros will have OLED screens and due to the slight increase in diameter, may retain the same overall physical dimensions as their predecessors, as Apple may just trim the bezels slightly to accommodate the larger panels.
The current iPad Pro line-up includes an 11" variant with a standard LCD screen and a 12.9" model with a mini LED display. In case if true, Apple's highest-end tablets could return to feature parity in the display market with the 2024 generation, as per GSM Arena.
The latest iPad Pros, powered by the M2 chip, were released in October. Young initially stated that a 14.1" iPad Pro will be available in 2023, but has since clarified that such a product is no longer in development.
As per GSM Arena, while this may be correct, other speculations have suggested that an even larger 16-inch iPad is on the way.
Meanwhile, Apple is expected to finally take the wrap off its mixed reality headset in 2023. The company has been working on the device for a couple of years. Likely to be unveiled in early to mid 2023, the headset is rumoured to combine virtual reality and augmented reality. It is expected to named Reality Pro or the Reality One.
In terms of design, Apple’s mixed reality headset is said to come with a curved front display covering the display. It is expected to feature a lightweight design than those available in the market right now. It may offer 4K micro OLED screens with up to 3,000 pixels per inch and is rumoured to come with iris scanning.
Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to be priced around $3,000, that roughly translates to ₹2,43,000.