Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE 4 next year. But the smartphone is already making headlines. According to the Mashable website, the upcoming model of iPhone SE could be a less expensive alternative to the premium iPhone series, just like its predecessor, the iPhone SE 2022. The report further suggests that the smartphone may compete with the incoming Google Pixel 7a.

According to some online reports, the price of iPhone 15 Pro in the US might shoot up in the coming days. If that happens, it may be the first time that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro may rise, since the release. Nonetheless, the iPhone SE 4 can be the ideal choice if you want a new Apple iPhone but don't want to spend a lot of money.

According to reports, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to make a significant change as it transitions from a little, iPhone 8-like design to a larger, 6.1-inch BOE OLED display. The 4.7-inch screen of the iPhone SE 3 is its current size. Thus, the new iPhone SE 4 will be comparable in size to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Moreover, it will have a notch design and thinner bezels than before.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to drop Touch ID in favor of Face ID, according to Mashable. In addition, the source stated that the iPhone SE 4 might receive an A16 Bionic CPU from the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2019.

By 2024, 5G is likely to become mainstream in more regions, including India. It is expected that the iPhone SE 4 may come with the support for 5G as well. The existing iPhone SE 3 also offers 5G support.

(With inputs from ANI)