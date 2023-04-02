Apple to bring affordable iPhone SE 4, may compete with Google Pixel 7a1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Apple iPhone SE 4 is scheduled to be released in 2024. According to a report, the upcoming iPhone SE may be a less expensive alternative to the premium iPhone series.
Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE 4 next year. But the smartphone is already making headlines. According to the Mashable website, the upcoming model of iPhone SE could be a less expensive alternative to the premium iPhone series, just like its predecessor, the iPhone SE 2022. The report further suggests that the smartphone may compete with the incoming Google Pixel 7a.
