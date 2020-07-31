Apple Inc. plans to launch its next iPhones a “few weeks later" than usual, suggesting the new models will come out in October rather than September.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri made the disclosure during the company’s earnings call on Thursday. Last year’s new handsets were introduced in late September.

Bloomberg News previously reported that the 2020 flagship iPhones would be slightly delayed due to Covid-19 complications.

