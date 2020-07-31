Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Apple to launch next iPhones a ‘few weeks later’ than usual
Apple on July 30, 2020, reported higher profits in the past quarter, with strong gains in sales of wearables, accessories and services amid a global pandemic.

Apple to launch next iPhones a ‘few weeks later’ than usual

1 min read . 06:38 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri made the disclosure during the company’s earnings call on Thursday
  • Last year’s new handsets were introduced in late September

Apple Inc. plans to launch its next iPhones a “few weeks later" than usual, suggesting the new models will come out in October rather than September.

Apple Inc. plans to launch its next iPhones a “few weeks later" than usual, suggesting the new models will come out in October rather than September.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri made the disclosure during the company’s earnings call on Thursday. Last year’s new handsets were introduced in late September.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri made the disclosure during the company’s earnings call on Thursday. Last year’s new handsets were introduced in late September.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Bloomberg News previously reported that the 2020 flagship iPhones would be slightly delayed due to Covid-19 complications.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated