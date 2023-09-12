Apple to offer Made-In-India iPhone on launch day for first time: Report

For the first time, Apple is ready to sell Made-in-India iPhone on launch day. There are chances that the new iPhone model to be bought on the launch day could be made in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple Inc plans to make iPhone 15, manufactured in India, available in the South Asian country, reported Bloomberg citing sources. Other than made-in-India iPhones, rest of the phones will come from China.

Apple is all set to introduce the iPhone 15, updated watches and AirPods at a highly anticipated event at its US headquarters on Tuesday. Generally, sales of new products begin around 10 days after the unveiling.

Sale of domestically manufactured iPhones will underscore India's growing production prowess, and highlight Apple's shift from its previous strategy of selling China-made devices to its customers across the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple's iPhone 15 set to launch on Tuesday Apple iPhone 15 is set to be launched at 10:00 am (California time) on Tuesday. Its production was started at supplier Foxconn Technology Group's factory in southern Tamil Nadu state last month. The move is seen as Apple's bid to implement its China+1 strategy. The iPhone maker is trying to bridge the gap between its India operations and its main manufacturing bases in China.

Notably, the iPhone 15 is expected to be the biggest update to the device in three years. The phone will include latest upgrades from camera system to what not. The Pro models will gain an improved 3-nanometer processor.

However, there can be slight delays with India-built device that could occur because of unforeseen logistics bottlenecks, reported Bloomberg. Till now, there has been no official confirmation by Apple on the news.

Timeline of assembling of iPhone 14 sets in India lagged around nine months from those sets assembled in CHina. However, the gap was reduced significantly to just weeks in 2022. By the end of March, percentage of iPhons manufactured in India reached to 7% of Apple's total production.

India's crucial role in Apple's diversification plan Apple is striving to diversify its manufacturing base and reduce its dependency from China. The financial incentives provided by the Indian government to manufacturers proved to be major attraction for the iPhone maker. Currently, India plays an important role to Apple's diversification drive.

The new lineup is critical to revive flagging sales. In August, Apple reported third straight quarter of declining sales, weighed down by tepid consumer demand in key markets like the US, China and Europe.

Other Apple suppliers in India- Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. factory that is soon being acquired by the Tata Group — will also likely soon assemble the iPhone 15, Bloomberg News has reported.

India not just emerges as a key attraction for Apple in terms of manufacturing but also in terms of retail sales and consumer base. Apple opened its first India stores recently. In the quarter through June, iPhone sales in India grew at a double-digit rate to a new high, Apple said without revealing precise numbers.