Apple trade-in options: Check if your phone can be exchanged for new iPhone

As the festive season kicks in, this is probably the best time to upgrade your electronics, especially that old phone. And that too with a discounted Apple iPhone , because, why not?

Apple's trade-in options or exchange offers, therefore comes handy when you want to switch from either an Android smartphone or an older iPhone to the newer models, including the currently launched iPhone 12 series.

To begin with, the iPhone 12 series, powered by A14 Bionic chips and housing 5G support for the first time, are now available for pre-booking on Apple Online Store India. The trade-in options for iPhone 12 start at ₹22,000 for the basic model and ₹34,000 for iPhone 12 Pro.

Among the new models unveiled in the 13 October Apple event titled 'Hi, Speed', the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will go on sale from 30 October and the pre-booking started from today.

However, if you are anticipating to buy iPhone 12 Max or iPhone 12 Mini, you will have to wait a bit longer as the pre-order for these two phones will begin from 6 November and the sale will go live on 13 November in India.

What is trade-in option?

In one of the major services provided by the Cupertino-based smartphone giant across the world, Apple will allow trade-in options for its iPhone models.

This essentially means that customers can now exchange any "eligible smartphone" or credit towards a new iPhone available on the site.

To do this, you will first have to select the iPhone model you wish to purchase, answer a few simple questions about your existing smartphone and the store will provide a trade-in value up to ₹63,000 that can be used to lower the price of a new iPhone. Customers will then have to pay the remaining value either in full or EMI to complete their purchase.

List of smartphones eligible for trade-in option for an iPhone model along with the discount value:

Samsung Galaxy S10 - Up to ₹23,020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - Up to ₹29,765

Samsung Galaxy S10e - Up to ₹19,650

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus - Up to ₹36,230

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - Up to ₹27,175

Samsung Galaxy S9 - Up to ₹13,140

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - Up to ₹13,020

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - Up to ₹18,395

Samsung Galaxy A51 - Up to ₹11,545

Samsung Galaxy A71 - Up to ₹13,975

Samsung Galaxy A70 - Up to ₹9,710

Samsung Galaxy A70s - Up to ₹10,565

Samsung Galaxy A80 - Up to ₹11,310

OnePlus 7 - Up to ₹15,655

OnePlus 7T - Up to ₹19,170

OnePlus 6T - Up to ₹14,850

Below is the discounted value for every iPhone model:

In case of exchanging an older iPhone for a new iPhone model, Apple mentioned all iPhones from iPhone 5S and above are eligible for exchange offer at a discounted price.

iPhone 11 Pro Max - Up to ₹63,000

iPhone 11 Pro - Up to ₹60,000

iPhone 11 - Up to ₹37,000

iPhone XS Max - Up to ₹35,000

iPhone XS - Up to ₹34,000

iPhone XR - Up to ₹24,000

iPhone X - Up to ₹28,000

iPhone 8 Plus - Up to ₹21,000

iPhone 8 - Up to ₹17,000

iPhone 7 Plus - Up to ₹17,000

iPhone 7 - Up to ₹12,000

iPhone 6s Plus - Up to ₹9,000

iPhone 6s - Up to ₹8,000

iPhone 6 Plus - Up to ₹8,000

iPhone 6 - Up to ₹6,000

iPhone SE (1st generation) - Up to ₹5,000

iPhone 5s - Up to ₹3,000

Apple also clarified that trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year and configuration of your trade-in device and is computed on Maximum Retail Price. "You must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to trade in. Not all devices are eligible. Trade-in values are conditional upon the received device matching the details you provided when the estimate was made and subsequent verification at collection. Apple reserves the right to refuse or limit the quantity of any device for any reason," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Apple is also providing various offers on modes of payment on its site. You can pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking and credit card on delivery.

Currently, Apple is offering a cashback of 6% (up to Rs. 10,000) of the cart value on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards for a limited time. The cashback will only be offered on cart value of ₹20,900 or more and this offer. The offer is live till 16 October, 2020.

In addition to this, the Cupertino-based company is also has Diwali cheer currently running on its online store. Apple is offering AirPods for free if you buy an iPhone 11 from its recently launched online store. The offer starts from 17th October. Apple made the announcement on the homepage of the its online store.

