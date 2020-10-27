Apple trade-in options: Check if your phone can be exchanged for new iPhone

Apple also clarified that trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year and configuration of your trade-in device and is computed on Maximum Retail Price. "You must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to trade in. Not all devices are eligible. Trade-in values are conditional upon the received device matching the details you provided when the estimate was made and subsequent verification at collection. Apple reserves the right to refuse or limit the quantity of any device for any reason," the company said in a statement.