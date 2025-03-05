Apple has launched new Mac Studio models with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, enhancing performance significantly. The M4 Max starts at ₹ 2,14,900 and the M3 Ultra at ₹ 4,29,900, available in India from 12 March with pre-orders open.

Apple has introduced its latest Mac Studio models, featuring the powerful M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, bringing significant performance enhancements.

Prices and Availability These new models are set to be available in India from 12 March, with pre-orders already open. The M4 Max variant comes with a price tag of ₹2,14,900, while the higher-end M3 Ultra version is priced at ₹4,29,900.

Specifications and Features The Mac Studio powered by the M4 Max chip offers substantial performance gains, being up to 3.5 times faster than the earlier M1 Max version. It features a 14-core or 16-core CPU and a GPU that ranges from 32 to 40 cores. With a base RAM of 36GB, users have the option to expand it up to 128GB, catering to demanding tasks such as video editing and 3D rendering. Storage options start at 512GB SSD and can be configured up to 8TB, ensuring ample space for professionals.

For those requiring extreme computing power, the Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra chip delivers top-tier performance. It boasts a 32-core CPU, with 24 of those cores dedicated to high-performance processing. This results in a 50 per cent performance boost over previous Ultra chips. The GPU starts at 60 cores but can be expanded to 80, while the Neural Engine includes 32 cores for machine learning and AI-driven workloads. With a starting RAM of 96GB, this model supports expansion up to an impressive 512GB. Storage begins at 1TB SSD and can be increased to 16TB for users with extensive data requirements.

Apple has also enhanced connectivity options. The M4 Max model includes Thunderbolt 5 ports, with four of the rear USB-C ports supporting the standard. In contrast, the M3 Ultra version offers Thunderbolt 5 support across all six USB-C ports. Both models come with dynamic caching and hardware-accelerated mesh shading for improved performance in graphics-intensive applications. Additionally, they feature a second-generation ray-tracing engine, elevating the visual experience for gaming and content creation.

Despite these upgrades, Apple has retained the signature compact, square-shaped design of the Mac Studio. The front panel includes two USB-C ports and an SD card slot, while the rear houses four USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an ethernet port, a power input, and an audio jack.