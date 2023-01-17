Apple unveils new MacBook, Mac mini in rare January launch

When compared to the 27-inch iMac with Intel Core i7 and Radeon Pro 5500 XT, the Mac mini with M2 Pro offers:

Up to 50 percent faster filter and function performance in Adobe Photoshop.

Up to 5.5x faster panoramic merge in Adobe Lightroom Classic.

Up to 4.4x faster object tracking in Final Cut Pro.

When compared to the previous-generation M1 Mac mini, Mac mini with M2 Pro delivers:

Up to 2.5x faster graphics performance in Affinity Photo.

Up to 4.2x faster ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro.

Up to 2.8x faster gameplay in Resident Evil Village.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said, “With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways. Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro."