Apple unveils new MacBook, Mac mini in rare January launch

Apple unveils new MacBook, Mac mini in rare January launch2 min read . 08:46 PM IST
- The Mac mini starts at $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and is available beginning Jan 24
In a surprise January launch, Apple on Tuesday unveiled new Mac mini, supercharged by M2 and the all-new M2 Pro. The device starts at just $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and will be available from 24 January.
In a surprise January launch, Apple on Tuesday unveiled new Mac mini, supercharged by M2 and the all-new M2 Pro. The device starts at just $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and will be available from 24 January.
The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design, the company said in its statement
The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design, the company said in its statement
Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model, it added.
Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said, “With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways. Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro."
“Bringing even more performance and a lower starting price, Mac mini with M2 is a tremendous value. And for users who need powerful pro performance, Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class."
The company usually has four launch events in a year, with the first spring event scheduled in March, when Apple launches its iMacs and accessories.