Apple users can't set a default music service feature in iOS 14.5

Washington: Apple recently clarified that the beta build of iOS 14.5 will not actually allow users to select a new default music service. Instead, the feature is Siri intelligence-based, meaning it can improve and even change over time as the virtual assistant learns to better understand its users listening habits.

But Apple does not consider this feature equivalent to setting a default app, an option it more recently began to allow for email and browser apps. The feature is an attempt to help Siri learn the listening apps that an individual might want to use for different types of audio content, not just music.

Apple also noted that there is no setting in iOS where users can set their music service default, unlike the options available for setting a default email service or browser. However, users can still ask that a song play from a specific service as part of their Siri request.

As per The Verge, the company seems to be tweaking the feature, as it was dropped from the second beta before being reintroduced this week with the third. Still, there's always the chance the feature could change ahead of the final release because it is still in beta.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

