Apple Vision Pro breaks cover, priced at $3,499: Everything you need to know
Apple releases its much-anticipated Vision Pro headset, targeting virtual and augmented reality enthusiasts, with a heavy design and trade-offs.
Apple is making waves in the tech industry with the release of its much-anticipated Vision Pro headset, marking the company's first major launch since the introduction of the Apple Watch nine years ago. Priced at a hefty $3,499, the device made its debut in US Apple stores this Friday, targeting enthusiasts of virtual and augmented reality, reported AFP.