Apple is making waves in the tech industry with the release of its much-anticipated Vision Pro headset, marking the company's first major launch since the introduction of the Apple Watch nine years ago. Priced at a hefty $3,499, the device made its debut in US Apple stores this Friday, targeting enthusiasts of virtual and augmented reality, reported AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the wire, despite the high expectations surrounding the Vision Pro, early reviews suggest that it may not be an immediate game-changer. Critics, while acknowledging the product's "wow" factor, highlight significant trade-offs, including a weighty design that disrupts the user's hair and the necessity of a cumbersome battery pack. The Verge calls it an "astonishing" product with undeniable drawbacks, emphasizing the device's impressive visuals and interactive features.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took center stage in a Vanity Fair cover shoot to promote the Vision Pro, following a controversial reveal at a June conference where he introduced the device without trying it. Apple strategically avoids the term virtual reality, preferring to describe the Vision Pro as its first venture into "spatial computing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The device is marketed not only for entertainment, with streaming movies showcased in ads, but also for work-related tasks, social interactions, and app navigation. Apple boasts 600 specially designed apps and games, with one million compatible apps available for the Vision Pro. Despite the impressive lineup, some major players like Netflix, Spotify, and Google have yet to adapt their apps for the headset.

The Vision Pro can be experienced by appointment in US Apple stores, emphasizing the need for fine-tuned adjustments and user training, particularly due to unfamiliar gesture controls. Disney has partnered with Apple to offer 150 3D movies at launch, contributing to the device's entertainment appeal.

While early reviews express reservations about the Vision Pro's immediate impact, analysts from Wedbush Securities predict strong pre-orders and anticipate approximately 600,000 units to be sold this year. They suggest that the device's ultimate success will hinge on its seamless integration with other Apple devices in the future, creating a synergy between the Vision Pro and the iPhone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

