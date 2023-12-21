Apple Vision Pro headset likely to launch in February 2024. Here's what you should know
Apple's upcoming Vision Pro launch could challenge Meta's position in the headset market. The $3500 headset may require customized components and proper fitting to display content correctly.
Apple has begun ramping up production of its Vision Pro mixed reality headsets at the company's facilities in China in recent weeks, with the goal of having customer-bound units ready by the end of January, while the headset could be launched in February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman noted in a recent report, citing sources. However, the report noted that last-minute production problems and other issues could derail the planned launch schedule.