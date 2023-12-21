Apple has begun ramping up production of its Vision Pro mixed reality headsets at the company's facilities in China in recent weeks, with the goal of having customer-bound units ready by the end of January, while the headset could be launched in February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman noted in a recent report, citing sources. However, the report noted that last-minute production problems and other issues could derail the planned launch schedule.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming launch of the Vision Pro, Apple sent an email to software developers on Wednesday asking them to "get ready" for the mixed reality headset by testing their apps and sending the software to Apple for feedback. The company also said in the email to developers, "There's so much more to come... and we can't wait to see what the next year brings."

Gurnman noted that the $3500 Vision Pro could be Apple's most complex product launch to date, with the company needing entirely new distribution strategies and equipment due to the customised components that need to be assembled and packaged at the point of sale. In particular, the Apple Vision Pro may not display content correctly if it doesn't fit properly on the user's head.

The Bloomberg report also notes that Apple is planning to send at least two employees from each of its retail stores to the company's Cupertino headquarters next month for training. The two-day training sessions will begin in January and continue over the course of several days, during which the retail staff will be taught about the features of Vision Pro and what they should emphasise when talking to potential customers. Staff will also be shown how to fit the headband, optional prescription lenses and light seal to help improve the customer experience.

Apple is expected to challenge Facebook parent Meta's dominant position in the headset market with the launch of Vision Pro in February, the Tim Cook-led company's first new product category launch since it began shipping smartwatches in 2015.

