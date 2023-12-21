comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 21 2023 09:48:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130 0.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 298.5 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 229.55 1.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.1 -0.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 705.45 0.07%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Apple Vision Pro headset likely to launch in February 2024. Here's what you should know
Back Back

Apple Vision Pro headset likely to launch in February 2024. Here's what you should know

 Livemint

Apple's upcoming Vision Pro launch could challenge Meta's position in the headset market. The $3500 headset may require customized components and proper fitting to display content correctly.

The headset is equipped with Optic ID - a new secure authentication system that analyzes a user’s iris under various invisible LED light exposures to instantly unlock Apple Vision Pro.Premium
The headset is equipped with Optic ID - a new secure authentication system that analyzes a user’s iris under various invisible LED light exposures to instantly unlock Apple Vision Pro.

Apple has begun ramping up production of its Vision Pro mixed reality headsets at the company's facilities in China in recent weeks, with the goal of having customer-bound units ready by the end of January, while the headset could be launched in February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman noted in a recent report, citing sources. However, the report noted that last-minute production problems and other issues could derail the planned launch schedule.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming launch of the Vision Pro, Apple sent an email to software developers on Wednesday asking them to "get ready" for the mixed reality headset by testing their apps and sending the software to Apple for feedback. The company also said in the email to developers, "There's so much more to come... and we can't wait to see what the next year brings."

Gurnman noted that the $3500 Vision Pro could be Apple's most complex product launch to date, with the company needing entirely new distribution strategies and equipment due to the customised components that need to be assembled and packaged at the point of sale. In particular, the Apple Vision Pro may not display content correctly if it doesn't fit properly on the user's head.

The Bloomberg report also notes that Apple is planning to send at least two employees from each of its retail stores to the company's Cupertino headquarters next month for training. The two-day training sessions will begin in January and continue over the course of several days, during which the retail staff will be taught about the features of Vision Pro and what they should emphasise when talking to potential customers. Staff will also be shown how to fit the headband, optional prescription lenses and light seal to help improve the customer experience.

Apple is expected to challenge Facebook parent Meta's dominant position in the headset market with the launch of Vision Pro in February, the Tim Cook-led company's first new product category launch since it began shipping smartwatches in 2015.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App