Apple Vision Pro review: Mark Zuckerberg finds Meta Quest 3 to be the better product, says 'future isn’t written yet'
In a video, Mark Zuckerberg expressed his preference for Meta Quest 3 over the Apple Vision Pro, citing its better value and overall quality. He acknowledged the Vision Pro's superior screen resolution and eye tracking but emphasized Meta's pursuit of an open model in the virtual reality sector.
