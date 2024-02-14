Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave his verdict on the Apple Vision Pro on Wednesday, signalling the start of a new rivalry in the virtual reality space. Zuckerberg found little to praise about the Vision Pro and instead found his company's rival product, Meta Quest 3, to be more appealing to a wider audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video shared on his Instagram profile, Zuckerberg wrote, "I have to say that before this, I expected that Quest would be the better value for most people since it's really good and it's like seven times less expensive. But after using it, I don't just think that Quest is better value, I think Quest is better product period."

The ensuing video involved Zuckerberg talking more about the Meta Quest 3 than the Vision Pro and detailing all the ways in which his company's product is better than Apple's. However, did have a few good things to say about the Vision Pro noting that its screen has a higher resolution and that Apple's eye tracking is really nice.

Meanwhile signalling a start of new open vs closed model rivalry in the Virtual reality space, Zuckerberg said, “Now look, I know that some fanboys get upset whenever somebody dares to question if Apple is going to be the leader in a new category, but the reality is that every generation of computing has an open and a closed model. And yeah, in mobile, Apple's closed model won. It's not always that way. If you go back to the PC era, Microsoft's open model was the winner. In this next generation, Meta is going to be the open model, and I really want to make sure that the open model wins out again. The future is not yet written."

Notably, after months of speculation and hype, Apple released the Vision Pro mixed reality headset to people in the US this month, marking the Cupertino company's first product category entry since the launch of the Apple Watch.

