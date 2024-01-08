Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Monday that the company’s upcoming mixed reality (MR) headset Vision Pro will be available for sale in the United States from 2 February. The Apple Vision Pro employs an augmented reality system, showcasing a fully immersive heads-up display that presents users with a range of choices to access Apple's renowned suite of productivity applications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While announcing the release of the Apple Vision Pro, Tim Cook emphasized its utility for spatial computing. “The era of spatial computing has arrived! Apple Vision Pro is available in the US on February 2," the Apple CEO said.

The website of the company said that the Apple Vision Pro can be “pre-ordered starting Jan. 19 at 5 am PST". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first 3D camera. You can capture magical spatial photos and spatial videos in 3D, then relive those cherished moments like never before with immersive Spatial Audio. Your existing library of photos and videos looks incredible at a remarkable scale. And panoramas wrap around you — making you feel like you’re standing right where you took them. You can also take spatial videos with iPhone 15 Pro, then view them on Apple Vision Pro," the company said in a release.

Earlier, while speaking to the BBC about the Apple Vision Pro, CEO Tim Cook said that the company "spent years researching and developing this product to make it so simple to use that it works as your mind works."

Spatial computing Spatial computing refers to the use of technology to interact with and manipulate the physical world around us. The technology involves the integration of virtual elements into the real-world environment, creating a co-existence of digital and physical worlds, also known as mixed reality (MR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The technology includes various components like sensors, augmented reality to back digital information, virtual reality to create an immersive digital environment, spatial mapping, and mixed reality for combining the digital and physical worlds.

Apple Vision Pro price Apple Vision Pro which was unveiled during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 is priced at ₹$3,499 ( ₹2.9 lakh). The hefty price of the Apple Vision Pro didn't go very well with the consumers and even some tech experts opined that the mixed reality headset is not priced to sell.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to Tim Cook's post and said he is looking forward to trying out the Apple Vision Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

