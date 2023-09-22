comScore
Apple warns about temporary color alterations on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame. Details here

 1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 01:16 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Apple warns that the oil from users' skin can temporarily change the color of the outside band on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. Cleaning the phone with a lint-free cloth will restore its original appearance.

A customer uses an iPhone 15 Pro smartphone at an Apple Inc. store during the device's first day of sale in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Apple's latest iPhones and watches went on sale today, a test of whether a new smartphone design and modest smartwatch changes can help return the company to growth. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
Apple on Thursday said that the oil from the user's skin can temporarily alter the color of outside band on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. However, the company noted that wiping the phone clean with a lint-free cloth will restore the premium smartphones to their original look.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Sale Live updates

In a support document released by Apple on Friday, the company said, “For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look." 

“Clean your iPhone immediately if it comes in contact with anything that might cause stains or other damage — for example, dirt or sand, ink, makeup, soap, detergent, acids or acidic foods, or lotions" the tech giant added. 

iPhone 15 Pro models: 

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature a titanium chassis that is not only lighter but also more durable, with a brushed effect that minimizes fingerprint smudges. Additionally, a USB-C port is now located at the bottom for enhanced connectivity.

Apple has maintained the 6.7-inch OLED screen from the previous Pro Max model and a 6.1-inch screen for the Pro version. Both Pro models come with Super Retina XDR displays that incorporate ProMotion technology. They support the always-on display feature and the recently introduced StandBy mode in iOS 17, delivering a dynamic and power-efficient visual experience.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip, a powerhouse that Apple asserts offers unparalleled performance within the smartphone landscape, potentially reaching the levels of high-end PCs. With a redesigned GPU at its core, Apple envisions these devices as revolutionary, capable of taking the mobile gaming experience to unprecedented heights.

The iPhone 15 Pro costs 1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant, 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant, 1,64,900 for the 512GB variant and 1,84,900 for the 1TB variant.

Meanwhile, the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro Max costs 1,59,900 for the 256GB version, 1,79,900 for the 512GB version and 1,99,900 for the 1TB version.

 

