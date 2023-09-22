Apple warns about temporary color alterations on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame. Details here1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Apple on Thursday said that the oil from the user's skin can temporarily alter the color of outside band on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. However, the company noted that wiping the phone clean with a lint-free cloth will restore the premium smartphones to their original look.