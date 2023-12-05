Apple warns India's EU-style charger rules will hit local production target
Apple has told India its local production targets will be hit if New Delhi follows the European Union and requires existing iPhones to have universal charging ports, the report said
NEW DELHI : Apple has told India its local production targets will be hit if New Delhi follows the European Union and requires existing iPhones to have universal charging ports, a government document shows as the US tech giant lobbies for an exemption or delay.
