Apple Watch 10 Series leaks: Larger screen, thinner design, and health monitoring expected
Rumors suggest that Apple's upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 will boast a larger 2-inch display and introduce blood pressure monitoring capabilities. The model is expected to feature a thinner profile compared to the Ultra 2 and a larger form factor compared to the Series 9.
Tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its latest innovation in wearable technology this September, alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 10, also rumored to be known as the Watch X series, promises a significant redesign and enhanced features, according to recent leaks.