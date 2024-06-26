Tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its latest innovation in wearable technology this September, alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 10, also rumored to be known as the Watch X series, promises a significant redesign and enhanced features, according to recent leaks.

Alleged CAD renders leaked by 91Mobiles give a sneak peek into the design evolution of the Apple Watch Series 10. Sources suggest the new model will boast a larger 2-inch display, marking a departure from its predecessors like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, which featured smaller screens of 1.7 inches and 1.93 inches respectively.

Reportedly, the dimensions of the Apple Watch Series 10 are rumored to be approximately 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm, indicating a sleeker and thinner profile compared to the previous Ultra model and a larger form factor compared to the Series 9. Despite these changes, the new model is expected to retain familiar elements such as the digital crown, square display, and side button, while introducing a new magnetic band connection system for enhanced usability.

In terms of display technology, the Series 10 is said to feature a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED screen with thin-film transistor (TFT) enhancements, promising improved battery efficiency over its predecessors.

One of the most anticipated new features rumored for the Apple Watch Series 10 is its capability to monitor blood pressure, a first for Apple's smartwatch lineup. This addition could significantly enhance the device's health tracking capabilities, allowing users to monitor trends in their blood pressure levels seamlessly.

Apple is expected to officially announce the Apple Watch Series 10 during its September event, alongside the launch of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. Pricing details and availability will likely be unveiled at the event, following the successful launch of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models last year.

With these advancements, Apple continues to push the boundaries of wearable technology, aiming to redefine the smartwatch experience for users around the world.

