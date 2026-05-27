Apple Watch or Garmin? I asked ChatGPT which smartwatch makes more sense and here’s the verdict

I asked ChatGPT to help me choose the best smartwatch for my needs and here’s exactly what I asked about Apple Watch vs Garmin.

My ChatGPT Prompt I’m a 24-year-old working professional based in Bengaluru trying to decide between buying an Apple Watch or a Garmin smartwatch, and I want you to help me make a decision.

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My budget is between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, so I’m mainly considering models like the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 9 (during discounts/sales), Garmin Forerunner 165, Garmin Vivoactive 5, and Garmin Instinct 2.

I already use an iPhone as my primary smartphone, and my daily routine is a mix of fitness, work, and travel. I go to the gym four times a week with a workout split that includes: strength training, functional workouts, incline treadmill cardio, and outdoor runs sometimes,

I’m not training for a marathon or triathlon, but I take fitness seriously enough to care about accurate health and recovery data. At the same time, I also want a smartwatch that works well in everyday life and doesn’t feel like a complicated athlete-only device.

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Here’s what I need from the smartwatch: accurate heart-rate tracking during workouts, reliable sleep and recovery tracking, and strong GPS performance for outdoor walks and runs. Battery life is very important to me, and I’d prefer something that lasts more than two to three days on a single charge. I also want workout auto-detection, multiple fitness modes, a comfortable design for all-day wear, and good overall durability.

Apart from that, features like call and message notifications, voice assistant support, smart payments, and a good app ecosystem would be nice to have. I’d also appreciate extras like offline music playback, stress or body battery tracking, and advanced fitness metrics such as VO2 Max and training readiness.

My confusion is that Apple Watch feels like the best smartwatch overall, while Garmin feels like the better fitness-first device. Online reviews are extremely divided depending on whether the reviewer is more into tech or fitness.

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I want you to compare Apple Watch vs Garmin specifically for someone like me and answer these questions- Since I mainly do strength training, functional workouts, incline treadmill cardio, and occasional runs, would Garmin’s advanced fitness metrics actually be useful for me?

Is Apple Watch battery life genuinely annoying in daily use, especially compared to Garmin?

Which one would give me more accurate tracking for gym workouts, heart rate, sleep, recovery, and outdoor runs?

After the initial excitement wears off, would I still actually use and benefit from Apple Watch’s smart features?

What compromises would I be making if I picked Apple Watch over Garmin, or Garmin over Apple Watch?

Which smartwatch is more likely to stay useful and satisfying for me over the next 3-5 years?

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Are there any hidden frustrations, downsides, or deal-breakers that most reviews don’t properly talk about?

If I were buying these watches in a store, these are the questions I would want to ask the salesperson before making a final decision:

Battery degradation after 1–2 years

Repair and service costs in India

Strap comfort during workouts

GPS accuracy in Bengaluru traffic/outdoor conditions

Water resistance reliability

Subscription costs or locked features

Compatibility issues with iPhone

Resale value after 2–3 years

Real-world battery backup with notifications turned on

Also Read | Want a smartwatch for swimming and workouts? Top water resistant options

ChatGPT’s Response

Since you use an iPhone, work out consistently, and care about both fitness and everyday usability, choosing between an Apple Watch Series 9 and a Garmin Vivoactive 5 comes down to one core tradeoff: Apple makes the better smartwatch, while Garmin makes the better fitness tool. But for this lifestyle specifically, the decision feels far more nuanced than most internet comparisons suggest.

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If you want the smoothest experience with your iPhone, strong smart features, reliable gym tracking, and a watch that feels useful throughout the day, the Apple Watch Series 9 makes the most sense — especially if you can find it during sales around ₹38,000–40,000. If battery life, recovery tracking, and long-term fitness insights matter more, then Garmin watches like the Vivoactive 5 or the Garmin Forerunner 165 become very compelling.

Where Garmin actually feels useful The biggest misconception in smartwatch comparisons is that everyone fully uses Garmin’s advanced metrics. Features like Training Readiness, Recovery Time, VO2 Max guidance, and Race Predictor sound impressive, but they mainly help people training seriously five or six days a week.

For a routine that includes strength training, treadmill sessions, functional workouts, and occasional outdoor runs, the more useful Garmin features would probably be:

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Body Battery

Sleep tracking trends

HRV status

Recovery recommendations

Fatigue and stress tracking These insights genuinely help working professionals understand exhaustion, poor sleep, travel fatigue, and recovery patterns better.

Battery life is also where the difference becomes impossible to ignore.

Apple Watch reality: Apple Watch Series 9: around 1–1.5 days

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): roughly 1 day

Apple Watch vs Garmin breakdown, according to ChatGPT

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Garmin reality: Garmin Vivoactive 5: nearly 5–7 days

Garmin Forerunner 165: around 5–8 days

Over time, that changes behaviour more than expected. Sleep tracking becomes effortless, travel becomes easier, and you stop constantly thinking about charging.

The real reason Apple still wins for many people In terms of workout accuracy, Apple still has an edge during HIIT, gym workouts, treadmill sessions, and rapid heart-rate changes. Garmin remains excellent, but Apple tends to feel slightly more consistent for strength-focused training.

The smart features are another major factor. Long after the excitement fades, most people still continue using:

Notifications

Call handling

Siri

Apple Pay

Music controls

Maps haptics

Find My iPhone Garmin handles notifications adequately, but the ecosystem integration simply is not on the same level. That seamless connection with the iPhone is arguably Apple’s biggest strength.

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Both options come with compromises.

Choosing Apple means gaining: Better smart features

Smoother UI

Stronger app ecosystem

Better resale value

Tighter iPhone integration But losing:

Battery life

Deep recovery analytics

Long-term endurance focus Choosing Garmin means gaining: Incredible battery life

Better recovery insights

Less charging anxiety

Stronger fitness-focused tracking But losing:

Polished smart features

Better notification handling

Siri integration

A more premium-feeling UI Over three to five years, the difference becomes even more interesting. Apple Watches tend to feel technologically modern for longer because of software support and app ecosystems, but battery degradation becomes noticeable after a couple of years. Garmin hardware, meanwhile, often feels physically useful for longer because the battery life remains excellent even over time.

If the decision had to be simplified into one sentence, it would be this: the Apple Watch feels more impressive every day, while the Garmin feels more dependable every week.

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Disclaimer: This article contains AI-assisted analysis and comparisons intended solely for informational and educational purposes. Product specifications, battery performance, pricing, software features, health metrics, resale value, service availability, and user experience may vary depending on device model, software updates, usage patterns, region, and individual preferences. Smartwatch features and performance can also change over time through firmware and ecosystem updates. Readers are strongly advised to verify specifications, compatibility, warranty coverage, pricing, and health-related features through the official brand websites or authorised retailers before making a purchase decision. This content should not be considered medical, fitness, financial, or professional buying advice.